Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (Feb. 27, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Emily Holliman has been recognized for her leadership with the Ardent Health Services CEO of the Year Award.

Ardent operates Pascack Valley Medical Center in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health. Presented annually, the CEO of the Year award recognizes the leader who has made the most significant contribution to their team, patients and the community during the previous year.

Under Holliman’s leadership, Pascack Valley Medical Center has improved patient and employee satisfaction while maintaining strong quality metrics. The hospital also earns consistently high marks for its quality and safety. In addition to receiving straight “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group in 2021 and 2022, the hospital was recognized as a Top Hospital by Leapfrog in 2021.

“Emily’s leadership approach and emphasis on improving service lines, patient satisfaction and team member experience has helped Pascack Valley Medical Center become a leader in caring for the communities it serves,” said George Lin, M.D., chief medical officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “This award is a true testament to her commitment to our purpose of caring for people – our patients, their families and one another.”

Holliman was selected from among other eligible leaders within Ardent, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

