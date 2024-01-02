Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (January 2, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2024 on January 1 at 2:05 a.m. Born to Hilairi Delacruz-Evangelista and Jose Ramirez of Prospect Park, New Jersey, baby girl Analiah weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

###

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, a center for joint replacement, a wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com