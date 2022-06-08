Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (June 8, 2022) – Pascack Valley Medical Group has announced that Carole Shipman, MSN, CNM, RN, CLC has joined the practice, adding midwifery to the medical group’s offerings.

Carole Shipman, certified nurse midwife, provides comprehensive care to women throughout their life including preconception, labor and birth, postpartum and beyond. She also offers newborn care in the early postpartum period.

The obstetrics team at Pascack Valley Medical Group is dedicated to providing the best medical care for women of all ages. Because pregnancy is often a time when emotions might run high – particularly for new moms, it is important that their provider is a good fit and respects soon-to-be mom’s feelings, while doing what is safe for mother and baby.

Shipman’s goal is to provide quality, compassionate care to every patient and their family. She works with each patient to ensure a high-level of open communication, and to help the patient determine their pregnancy journey.

“Carole has earned the trust of countless patients throughout their healthcare continuum, and we welcome her to our Pascack Valley family,” said Emily Holliman, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center.

Shipman’s journey to becoming a midwife began over 35 years ago. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ramapo College, in Mahwah, NJ and went on to complete nurse midwifery training and a Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, in Newark, NJ. She completed a Midwifery Fellowship at Holy Family Services Birth Center in Weslaco, TX.

Shipman sees patients at 452 Old Hook Road in Emerson, NJ. New patients are welcome and may visit www.pascackmedicalgroup.com to make an appointment or call 201-666-3900. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health network. With more than 80 providers already in our ranks, Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit www.pascackvalleymedicalgroup.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing the same nationally recognized quality care for which Hackensack Meridian Health is known. The hospital features, a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit.

Pascack Valley Medical Center is also the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. This inpatient hospital acts as an anchor to many outpatient services such as radiology, women’s health, and same day surgery. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

