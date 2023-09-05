Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (September 5, 2023) – Pascack Valley Medical Group has announced that Sylva Takvorian M.D., has joined the practice in the field of internal medicine.

Dr. Takvorian's primary aim is to empower her patients to lead their best lives possible. "The most effective way to achieve this is by truly understanding each individual, nurturing their innate healing processes, optimizing their lifestyle choices, and embracing a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach," she emphasizes.

Dr. Takvorian goes beyond offering primary care to encompass comprehensive preventive services. Her practice covers the spectrum of patient needs, from acute to chronic disease management. She firmly believes that her skill in seamlessly integrating complementary modalities with traditional interventions has been instrumental in guiding numerous patients toward a state of well-being.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Takvorian to Pascack Valley Medical Group,” shares Edward Gold, M.D., medical director of Pascack Valley Medical Group. “Her patient-centered approach is pivotal in delivering tailored care and ensuring an exceptional experience for our patients. We are excited to enhance our physician roster with healthcare professionals who embrace a holistic approach to medicine and are dedicated to delivering personalized care."

Dr. Takvorian received her medical degree from University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey. She went on to complete an Integrative Medicine Fellowship at the University of Arizona. She is board certified by the American Board of Integrative Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Takvorian is accepting new patients at Pascack Valley Medical Group located at 452 Old Hook Rood, 2nd Floor in Emerson, NJ, and 1 Ruckman Road in Closter, NJ. Schedule your appointment online or call 201-666-3900. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

