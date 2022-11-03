Newswise — November 3, 2022, Nutley, NJ – Miriam Hoffman, M.D., Vice Dean for Academic Affairs at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, has been named to a prestigious fellowship for women leaders in Academic Medicine and health care.

The Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine® (ELAM®) program is a year-long part-time fellowship for women faculty in schools of medicine, dentistry, public health and pharmacy. Hoffman will join the inaugural cohort of the Executive Leadership in Health Care (ELH) cohort of ELAM. The fellowship began this summer, just completed their first in-residence week, and will continue for the academic year..

“Miriam Hoffman is one of our key leaders driving the School’s progressive curriculum and vision forward,’’said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “She will continue to be recognized nationwide as a thought leader in this space.’’

“Miriam is so important to what we’re doing at the School,” said Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., the interim dean of the School and a professor of pediatrics. “She is a brilliant educator - but she also incorporates that distinctive human element that’s so important to our School. This accolade is supremely well-deserved.”

The Drexel University College of Medicine runs the program. According to Drexel, the ELAM program is dedicated to developing the professional and personal skills required to lead and manage in today's complex health care environment, with special attention to the unique challenges facing women in leadership positions. More than 1,200 ELAM alumnae hold leadership positions in institutions around the world.

Hoffman was promoted to Vice Dean of the School in April, and was previously the Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. She has led the development, implementation, and continuous enhancement of the medical education program. Hoffman’s goal is to align medical education curricula with health outcomes of populations and individuals, including addressing health inequities.

Previously, she was at the Boston University School of Medicine for 13 years, where she held many educational and leadership roles.

Hoffman has spent her clinical career working with patients from diverse backgrounds in underserved settings, including safety net hospitals and Community Health Centers. Hoffman completed her undergraduate education at the Johns Hopkins University, received her medical degree from Cornell University Medical College, and completed her residency at the New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Family Medicine Residency.

