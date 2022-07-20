Newswise — Hackensack, New Jersey, (July 19, 2022) The Organ Transplantation Division at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, one of only a few certified transplant centers in New Jersey, is bringing its world-class services to satellite locations in the central and southern regions of New Jersey. Consultations, testing and follow up care of transplants are now available at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and JFK University Medical Center in Edison.

“We are proud of our rapidly growing living donation program and innovative organ preservation techniques in the Division of Organ Transplantation at Hackensack University Medical Center. These key areas allow patients to have the shortest waiting times for a kidney transplant and the best outcomes in the state of New Jersey. Now with opening two satellite locations this will allow us to deliver outstanding outcomes and provide world-class care for patients closer to where they live and work,” said Michael J. Goldstein, M.D., FACS, Director of Organ Transplantation, Hackensack University Medical Center, Associate Professor of Surgery, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack University Medical Center provides top-notch organ transplant care from a dedicated team of organ transplantation experts, with shorter wait times and outcomes that exceed the national standards. At Hackensack University Medical Center, the transplant surgery team performs kidney and pancreas transplants using the latest donor matching protocols and advanced techniques that are only available at the world’s leading transplant centers.

“Hackensack University Medical Center’s transplant center is among the fastest-growing in the nation with some of the best outcomes in kidney transplant,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center; president, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The skills and experience that Dr. Goldstein and his team bring to Hackensack University Medical Center’s transplantation team will now be available in the central and southern regions of New Jersey to benefit patients across the entire state.”

Board-certified transplant surgeons lead together with a multidisciplinary team of specialty physicians, specially trained transplant nurses, and other healthcare support professionals, who partner with the patient and their family throughout the entire transplant process as close to home as possible. This includes initial evaluation and transplant selection through surgery and follow up care at their local location.

The Transplant Program includes:

Access to Certified Clinical Transplant Coordinators (CCTC), who coordinate appointments, address financial and insurance issues, and connect patients with resources.

Pioneering organ transplantation care from leaders in the field who routinely publish research findings and innovations in articles and poster presentations, speak at national and international conferences, and participate in national committees.

Access to the latest kidney perfusion technologies, such as the LifePort Kidney Transporter — an ex vivo hypothermic machine preservation technology that increases a kidney’s viability and lifespan, improving patient outcomes. Hackensack University Medical Center is the only center in New Jersey to routinely perform kidney transplants with machine perfusion technology.

A commitment to quality and safety, as evidenced by the Reducing Avoidable Readmissions Effectively (RARE) program that monitors post-transplant patients after discharge to identify those who are at increased risk of readmission. The RARE program contributed to a reduction of readmissions from 26 percent in 2017 to 13 percent in 2018.

Transplant access for new populations through collaboration with Hackensack University Medical Center’s Bloodless Medicine Program, which provides transfusion-free, safe kidney transplantation to patients whose personal preferences or religious beliefs prevent them from accepting blood or blood products.

Leading-edge clinical trials and research designed to improve current and future transplantation care for donors and recipients, including multicenter trials such as APOLLO to study the effects of the APO L1 gene in African American transplant donors and recipients.

A pediatric kidney transplant program providing care for infants as young as one-year-old and as small as eight kg in weight.

A track record of successful transplantation in 70-to 80-year-old patients with end-stage renal disease who may be ineligible for transplant at other area transplant centers.

Offers a pancreas transplant program — one of only a few such programs in New Jersey that offers this procedure to patients with uncontrolled diabetes causing life-threatening complications. The Transplant Division also performs pancreas-kidney as well as pancreas-only transplants.

To learn more about the organ transplantation program at Hackensack University Medical Center and the new satellite centers at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower and JFK University Medical Center, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/organtransplant.

