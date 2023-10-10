Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center team members are so proud to be working at the #1 Adult & Children’s Hospital in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, they wear it on our sleeves!

Team members celebrated the recognition last Friday on “Proud To Be A Team Member” T-Shirt Day, wearing special shirts touting the ranking on and off the hospital campus.

In August, U.S. News & World Report named Hackensack University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to its annual Best Hospitals list, making it the only New Jersey hospital with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings.

In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #6 overall in the New York Metropolitan area. The hospital is also home to John Theurer Cancer Center, a premier cancer center in New Jersey. Hackensack University Medical Center has the best, nationally-ranked programs in New Jersey in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#42), Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#24), and Geriatrics (#36). It is also the only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in Neurology and Neurosurgery (#22) and Urology (#27). The hospital is also nationally ranked in Orthopedics (#33).

Hackensack University Medical Center is also recognized for 18 high-performing procedures and conditions.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is always striving for excellence, whether it be by advancing research and innovation or transforming patient care with the opening of our cutting-edge Helena Theurer Pavilion,” said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, north region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am so proud of our team members who work tirelessly each and every day to solve the health care challenges of tomorrow; their efforts have earned our recognition as the top hospital in New Jersey.”