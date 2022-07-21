Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center became the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system installed in the Helena Theurer Pavilion in June. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital's existing arsenal of imaging tools.

Studies have shown that intraoperative MRI is highly effective for verifying the completeness of tumor removal while the patient is still in the operating room. One study reported that intraoperative MRI led to a modification of surgery in 27.5% of patients undergoing neurosurgery, and even more so—39%—in patients having surgery to remove pituitary tumors and gliomas.

"Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to providing our patients and members of our communities with the highest-quality care," explained Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President & Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and President, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Acquiring superior technologies such as the Siemens MAGNETOM Combi Suite intraoperative MRI system is another demonstration of our commitment to ensuring our patients have access to the most innovative technologies, close to their homes."

By maximizing the removal of tumor tissue, the technology reduces the chance that a patient may need to return for repeat surgery. The organization of the system's components also facilitates the transfer of the patient into the scanner in the operating room. Intraoperative MRI can enhance the performance of minimally neuro-interventional procedures as well, by providing better imaging guidance. The system offers excellent soft-tissue contrast and high spatial resolution, and like all MRI machines, it does not use ionizing radiation.

“Advanced diagnostic imaging, such as the Siemens MAGNETOM Combi Suite intraoperative MRI system, lies at the heart of achieving the safest and most successful surgical care,” said Dr. George Ferrone, Chairman of Radiology at Hackensack University Medical Center. “This technology will take our imaging capabilities to a whole other level, ultimately providing our patients with better outcomes.”

"This innovative technology will further improve the surgical care we are able to offer to our patients with brain tumors," said Michael Horton, vice president of Radiology for Hackensack Meridian Health. "Optimizing the removal of brain tumor tissue can improve patient outcomes."

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 771-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey. Founded in 1888 as Bergen County's first hospital, it was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence. The academic flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center's campus is home to facilities such as John Theurer Cancer Center, the Heart & Vascular Hospital, and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion. Recognized as being in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation and #1 in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll, Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as high-performing in cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hackensack University Medical Center’s comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development.

