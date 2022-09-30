***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Hackensack University Medical Center to Hold Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick Off Event

When: Monday, October 3, 2022 -8:00am to 2:00pm

Where: Hackensack University Medical Plaza’s Palm Court (ground level) at 20 Prospect Avenue Hackensack, NJ 07601

An estimated 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

Where & when women get their mammograms matters!

Many women may have delayed getting screened due to the pandemic but the news of veteran journalist, Katie Couric’s breast cancer diagnosis this past week, is a tough reminder to all women to book their screening today!

Join us on Monday to learn about the latest comprehensive services and meet the capable teams from the Betty Torricelli Institute for Breast Cancer and the John Theurer Cancer Center, as well as breast cancer survivors.

There will be tables filled with education and fun for both men and women and of course, lots of pink giveaways!