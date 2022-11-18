Newswise — WARRENDALE, PA—The Materials Research Society (MRS) announced that Chang-Beom Eom, University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been honored with the 2022 David Turnbull Lectureship. Eom, the Raymond R. Holton Chair Professor and Theodore H. Geballe Professor at Wisconsin-Madison, is being honored for pioneering research and insightful lectures on epitaxy of oxide materials and its impact on applications in electronics.

Eom will accept the honor on Thursday, December 1 during the 2022 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit in Boston, Massachusetts, and will present his lecture, Complex Oxide Heterostructures: How did we get here and where are we going?

The David Turnbull Lectureship recognizes the career contributions of a scientist toward a fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research. In the spirit of the life and work of David Turnbull, writing and lecturing are factors in the selection process.

Eom earned his PhD in materials science and engineering from Stanford University in 1991. He completed his postdoctoral research at AT&T Bell Laboratories and later joined the faculty at Duke University as an associate professor. In 2000, he joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison forming the Oxide Laboratory. His research focuses on epitaxial thin film heterostructures of complex oxides, including ferroelectrics, piezoelectrics, multiferroics, superconductors, interfacial materials, and complex material spintronic heterostructures, with an emphasis on fundamental solid state phenomena and novel device applications.

Among various recognitions, Eom has received the National Science Foundation Young Investigator Award, the David & Lucile Packard Fellowship and the Ho-Am Prize in Engineering. He is currently a Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow and a Moore Foundation Synthesis Investigator. He is a fellow of the Materials Research Society, American Physical Society, and American Association for the Advancement of Science. He has served on the MRS Board of Directors and is an Associate Editor of APL Materials.