Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (November 15, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center received the Healthgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ along with a five-star rating in Overall Bariatric Surgery, the only hospital in Bergen County to receive this recognition. The hospital is ranked by Healthgrades as among the top 10% for bariatric surgery.

The achievement is part of the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards, which underscores the importance of hospital quality in both consumers and hospital leaders. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital quality outcomes for conditions and procedures based on clinical outcomes to understand and compare hospital performance to support health care choices.

“Patients who choose Pascack Valley Medical Center undergo a comprehensive process to ensure they are ready for surgery, which includes nutrition counseling and clearance from specialists like pulmonologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and others,” said Amit Trivedi, M.D., chairman of surgery at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “The multidisciplinary approach helps to keep the risk of complications low and improves patient outcomes.”

“Weight loss surgery is a life-changing decision,” says Emily Holliman, CEO at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “This recognition shows our hospital’s dedication to providing a comprehensive program that meets the highest standards of quality and patient safety.”

Pascack Valley Medical Center is also nationally accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Plan (MBSAQIP®). The MBSAQIP® standards ensure that bariatric surgical care patients receive a multidisciplinary program to improve patient outcomes and long-term success.

To learn more about weight loss surgery at Pascack Valley Medical Center visit www.pascackmedicalcenter.com/weightloss.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

###