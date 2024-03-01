SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a global non-profit organization using cutting-edge technology that unites patients and researchers to accelerate cures, is excited to announce the release of its highly anticipated HealthTree Research Hub portal.

HealthTree Research Hub is an online research portal that facilitates real-world data (RWD) research. HealthTree Research Hub provides researchers access to over 14,000 myeloma patients who contribute anonymized data to the HealthTree Cure Hub patient portal. This data includes electronically imported EHR data (labs, genetics, prior lines of therapy, outcome data, etc) as well as patient-contributed data such as patient reported outcomes (PRO) and demographics. Patients can also respond to investigator surveys or studies inside of HealthTree Cure Hub. The data is validated by a team of HealthTree medical professionals.

The tool builds a living, ongoing and interactive relationship between patients and researchers, opening revolutionary approaches to new research that save time, money and lives.

"HealthTree Research Hub is the only tool that enables access to larger, more comprehensive and constantly updated data sets," said Jenny Ahlstrom, HealthTree CEO and Founder. "Traditional RWD challenges of incomplete or inaccurate data, missing patient reported outcomes or lost-to-follow up issues are overcome because of the relationship HealthTree maintains with patients and its validation process."

"HealthTree Research Hub opens new doors to the research community by providing access to complete, validated RWD from both directly connected EHRs and patients themselves, said Rafael Fonseca, MD and Chief Innovation Officer, Mayo Clinic. "Thank you HealthTree for building the tools we need to invite thousands of patients to contribute to research outside of clinical trials in order to drive faster cures."

In HealthTree Research Hub, myeloma investigators can perform data mining, chart reviews, synthetic control arm comparisons or surveys and studies. Researchers are provided a login/password and R-studio research tools to analyze subsets of anonymized data based on project needs.

"HealthTree had the financial resources, a willing virtual patient base and the research tools available so we could survey patients and gather their responses via an IRB approved protocol," said Craig Hofmeister, MD, Emory University. "Their team worked collaboratively with us to create the survey, distribute it to the patients, analyze the results and craft the future publication. It's been a great experience for our team."

HealthTree Research Hub will facilitate over 100 research projects in the next 20 months for myeloma researchers. A call for multiple myeloma research proposals begins March 1, 2024. Any researcher who joins the HealthTree Research Network will be provided free access to the data.

HealthTree Research Hub will additionally be open for beta research projects in lymphoma, leukemia and MPNs in 2024.