Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., June 28, 2023— Christina Glytsou, PhD, member of the Cancer Metabolism and Immunology Cancer Pharmacology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer program and only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health, has received $600,000 over a three-year period from The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a premier cancer research charity, to support her research on mitochondrial dynamics adaptations in drug-resistant acute myeloid leukemia.

“As one of the first recipients, I am immensely proud to have been chosen for this prestigious grant,” notes Dr. Glytsou, who is also an assistant professor in the departments of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Chemical Biology at Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. “This grant will provide invaluable support to explore new cancer research avenues, access cutting-edge resources, and collaborate with fellow scientists at Rutgers Cancer Institute. Moreover, this award highlights the importance of empowering women in the field of science.”

This landmark initiative called A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research, is helping to counteract longstanding gender disparities in research by investing $8 million in the groundbreaking work of 11 women scientists leading the charge in cancer research. The foundation is also aiming to amplify female representation and encourage more women-led breakthroughs.