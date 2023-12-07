Newswise — The electron microscope is one of the most widely used research tools in modern science, playing a pivotal role in virtually all areas of natural science, as well as across a broad range of technologies from basic research to industry. We are pleased to announce the upcoming HKIAS Forum, centred around the theme "Advanced Electron Microscopy and Instrumentation." This forum will focus on four key areas: 1) Electron Microscopy in Materials Physics, (2) Advanced Instrumentation and Quantum Electron Microscopy, (3) Spectroscopy and Ultrafast Imaging, (4) Imaging Soft Matter by Electron Microscopy.

Distinguished scientists, including Professor Knut Urban, Wolf Prize winner in Physics (2011) and Kavli Prize winner in Nanoscience (2020); and Professor Maximilian Haider, Wolf Prize winner in Physics (2011) and Kavli Prize winner in Nanoscience (2020), will deliver talks at the forum. They, together with other renowned scholars, will explore achievements, challenges, and perspectives in advanced electron microscopy and instrumentation and their applications in materials science, biology, and physics.

Save the dates:

11 - 12 December, 2023 | Hong Kong, China

13 - 14 December, 2023 | Shenzhen, China

For more information and registration, please visit the HKIAS Forum website: https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hkiasforum/2023/