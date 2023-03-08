***Media Alert ***

For people living in Hudson County, it is now easier than ever to obtain cutting edge imaging services including 3D Mammography, high resolution 3.0 Tesla MRI, Cardiac CT, PET/CT, US and Xray.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Hackensack Radiology Group are excited to announce a joint partnership that will provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging & world class quality health care in a new, convenient location in Hoboken.

Join Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla; Mohit Naik, MD, President, Hackensack Radiology Group; Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; and Mark Sparta, FACHE, President of the Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health and President & Chief Hospital Executive, Hackensack University Medical Center, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

March 9, 2023 at 10AM

Hackensack Radiology - Hoboken

5 Marine View Plaza, Suite 100, Hoboken, NJ 07030