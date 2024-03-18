Newswise — Deborah Farr, M.D. is a surgical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer. When Dr. Farr heard about Olivia Munn's diagnosis, she immediately knew what tool gave her the lifesaving information that she needed.

"The breast cancer risk assessment tool provided by the NCI via an online calculator is a great way for patients to stratify their risk for breast cancer. We usually recommend a patient discuss the tool and the results with their primary care provider. Based on the results, a referral to a breast specialist may be indicated to discuss options for further surveillance and care."

Dr. Farr can answer your questions on how women can assess their breast cancer risk, who can benefit from this tool used by Olivia Munn, and what to do next.

