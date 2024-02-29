New Brunswick, N.J., March 1, 2024 –The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for more than 90 percent of anal and cervical cancers, about 70 percent of vaginal and vulvar cancers, and 60 percent of penile cancers. Cervical cancer is the most common HPV-related cancer in women and oropharyngeal cancer the most common in men. Most of these cancers can be prevented with the HPV vaccine.

Sonali Patankar, MD, FACOG, is a gynecologic oncologist in the Gynecologic Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health.

"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and the HPV vaccine is our most powerful tool in preventing it. By vaccinating against the human papillomavirus (HPV), we not only protect against cervical cancer but also reduce the risk of other HPV-related cancers.”

March 4th is International HPV Awareness Day. Dr. Patankar is available for comment on HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention.