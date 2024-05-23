Newswise — Bethesda, MD – Dr. James Nash, professor and dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, has been selected as the new dean of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences College of Allied Health Sciences. USU, located in Bethesda, Md., is part of the Department of Defense and is the nation’s only Federal health sciences university.

Nash brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of leadership in healthcare education and military service. He currently oversees a diverse array of healthcare programs including Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Nursing at Husson University.

Nash's dedication to service extends beyond academia. Since 2014, he has served as a Navy Medical Reserve officer, undertaking a variety of assignments, including deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His firsthand experience in healthcare delivery and military service will undoubtedly enrich our academic community and further our mission of preparing healthcare professionals to serve our nation,” said USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson.

Prior to his current role, Nash held positions of leadership and responsibility at Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Louisville, Kentucky, where he served as assistant professor and director of the Center for Health and Wellness, which he established, and assisted in the development of the PharmD program. At Liberty University School of Nursing in Lynchburg, Virginia, Nash taught Clinical Psychopharmacology online for Doctor of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner students. Nash's extensive career also includes roles as associate professor and Associate Dean at the College for Health Professions at Regis University in Denver, where he spearheaded initiatives in experiential education and leadership development. He played a pivotal role in merging key healthcare services and led efforts in interprofessional education and global health curriculum development. Nash also previously served as an assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

Prior to academia, Nash held clinical management and advisory positions at Humana, Inc., University of Louisville Healthcare, and Kaiser Permanente, bringing a wealth of practical experience to his academic endeavors.

Nash earned his undergraduate degree in pre-pharmacy/biology from University of Kentucky in Lexington, followed by a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in Atlanta. He completed a one-year residency in Pharmacy Practice at the University of Colorado in Denver, and a one-year residency in primary care at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio. Dr. Nash earned a Master of Public Health from the School of Public Health and Information Sciences at the University of Louisville in 2011, and later, a certificate in development practice with an emphasis on global health from Regis University. In March 2023, he completed his PhD degree in Higher Education Administration, with a focus on educational leadership at Liberty University School of Education.

“Dr. Nash is a highly respected educator, researcher, and administrator with a strong track record of accomplishment. His expertise in experiential and interprofessional education, coupled with his passion for advancing healthcare leadership, positions him as the ideal candidate to lead our College of Allied Health Sciences,” Woodson said.

Dr. Nash begins his duties in mid-August.

# # #

About the Uniformed Services University: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.