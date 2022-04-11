Newswise — After a nationwide search, Ian Matthew-Clayton has been named Vice President and Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, effective April 25, 2022. He was chosen for this position as he is a proven leader in recruiting and supporting diverse talent as well as leading strategic initiatives rooted in inclusion, diversity, and equity.

In this role he will advance Dana-Farber’s commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity. He will play a central to make Dana-Farber a more inclusive and diverse place that welcomes and supports all patients, faculty, and staff. Matthew-Clayton will help execute Dana-Farber’s initial $50 million investment to make significant improvements across 4 priority areas over the next year 5 years, including addressing cancer disparities in research; improving access to care and equitable outcomes; investing in our community to support healthy lives for all; and enhancing access to careers and advancement.

“Ian joins Dana-Farber at a critical time as we strive to advance our commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity. His experience, guidance and leadership will be key in our continuing efforts to make Dana-Farber a more inclusive and diverse place that welcomes and supports all patients, faculty, and staff, “ said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and CEO, Dana-Farber.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead Dana-Farber's inclusion, diversity, and equity initiatives. Our actions will bring significant benefits to Dana-Farber and the Boston community leading us to a more just and well-balanced society,” said Matthew-Clayton. Matthew-Clayton comes to Dana-Farber from Johns Hopkins University, where he served as Executive Director for Talent Acquisition. In this role, he led the design, development, and implementation of a university-wide talent acquisition strategy and worked closely with other university leaders to drive strategic and progressive programs and initiatives. He led the development of new recruiting tools to strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of talent acquisition, as well as resources for hiring managers to reduce unconscious bias in the recruiting process. He also created enhanced resources to support internal mobility for career development and advancement.

Importantly, Matthew-Clayton played a key role in the Johns Hopkins Roadmap 2020 Taskforce that oversaw the university’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Prior to his work at Johns Hopkins, Matthew-Clayton served as Director of Talent Acquisition and Recruitment at the George Washington University, as well as Director of Human Resources Operations at the City College of New York. He earned his B.A. from the University at Buffalo and holds an M.S.Ed. from Fordham University.