Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Appoints

David C. Thomas, MD, MS, MHPE, Dean of Medical Education

Newswise — New York, NY (February 12, 2024) – The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced today the appointment of David C. Thomas, MD, MS, MHPE, as Dean of Medical Education and Chair of the Department of Medical Education.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as Dean of Medical Education at Icahn Mount Sinai and excited to oversee the evolution of our curriculum, while maintaining the school’s highest of standards for teaching, scholarship, innovation, mentorship, collaboration, and professionalism,” says Dr. Thomas. “Furthermore, I am proud to serve our East Harlem community as a physician, teacher, and leader as we continue to build on our anti-racism commitment and strive towards greater health equity and fairness.”

For more than two decades, Dr. Thomas has served with distinction as an internal and rehabilitation medicine physician as well as Associate Dean for Continuing Medical Education since 2011 and System Vice Chair for Education within the Department of Medicine since 2012. From 2020-2022, he served as Chair of the Department of Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System.

“Dr. Thomas had led with distinction through these formative years and I know he will continue to uphold the legacy of excellence established at Icahn Mount Sinai,” says Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “He will play an important role in the next big chapter of our school as we unveil our new ASCEND curriculum, which draws on the school’s tradition of academic rigor, innovation, and transformational health care.”

Notable accomplishments during his previous roles at Icahn Mount Sinai include:

Overseeing undergraduate and graduate medical education, as well as continuing medical education for all physicians in the Department of Medicine across Mount Sinai, and involvement in in recruitment, training, and mentoring of interns, residents, and fellows.

Co-founding the East Harlem Health Outreach Partnership (EHHOP), Icahn Mount Sinai’s student-run, attending-directed free clinic for uninsured residents of East Harlem, and serving as Medical Director.

Chairing the Community Advisory Board of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Icahn Mount Sinai and strengthening relationships between the hospital, school, and the East Harlem community.

In addition to being named a Master Educator by Mount Sinai’s Institute for Medical Education, Dr. Thomas is the recipient of numerous awards, both locally and nationally, for clinical and teaching excellence and other recognitions, including the Solomon Berson Award for Excellence in Teaching; The Edward J. Ronan Mount Sinai Medical Student Distinguished Teacher Award; the Alexander Richman Award for Humanism in Medicine; the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award for his work with the East Harlem Health Outreach Partnership; and the Jacobi Medallion, received in 2019 from the Mount Sinai Alumni Association and Icahn Mount Sinai.

After receiving a Master of Science in Public Health from Tufts University, Dr. Thomas earned his medical degree from the Hahnemann/Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Dr. Thomas served as a resident at Mount Sinai in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, where he became Chief Resident. He also completed an internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital of New York Medical College in Internal Medicine. Dr. Thomas received a Master of Health Professions Education from the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Dr. Thomas has authored or coauthored more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and has presented almost 150 regional, national, and international presentations.

