Newswise — Ochsner Baton Rouge announced on Monday a partnership with Impact Network, the region’s premier critical care, intensivist and hospital medicine physician group. The agreement provides additional physician and advanced practice provider support exclusively at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The deal marks the second largest physician partnership in Ochsner Baton Rouge history – second only to the collaboration with the 31-physician led Louisiana Women’s Healthcare.

Impact Network is a group of 20 providers, including 12 board-certified physicians and eight additional advanced practitioners. They specialize in treating hospitalized patients in both medical and intensive care settings, as well as caring for patients recovering from surgery. Impact Network has delivered state-of-the-art hospitalist, intensivist and critical care services to the Baton Rouge community for more than 20 years at some of the largest medical facilities in the area.

“The Impact group brings an incredible skill set to our patients,” stated Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Led by Dr. Pirzadah, these physicians bring a wealth of experience in multiple specialties with many credentials and certifications. In joining our growing 400-plus member provider team in Baton Rouge, this group further compliments the exemplary care provided by Ochsner Health in our community.

“I welcome all the Impact physicians and providers to Ochsner. They see our momentum and vision for the future, and we are excited for these talented professionals to join us.”

Under the new agreement, the 20 providers at Impact Network will work on Ochsner campuses, creating one of the largest hospital-based teams in south Louisiana. This team will provide around-the-clock care for hospitalized patients, those in an ICU, and patients recovering from surgery.

Building a large team helps further Ochsner Baton Rouge as a destination healthcare center. The Ochsner Patient Flow Center (PFC) helps patients find the right care at the right time throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. In any given month, the Ochsner PFC will facilitate the transfer of over 2,000 patients from one healthcare facility to another. The coverage provided by Impact Network will expand and enhance the clinical capabilities of Ochsner, allowing Ochsner Baton Rouge to serve more patients.

As part of Impact Network, Mohammed Pirzadah, M.D., will serve as the Ochsner Baton Rouge medical director of hospital medicine and critical care. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care.

Robyn Boedefeld, M.D, a board-certified physician in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care, sleep medicine and neuro critical care, will lead Ochsner’s existing team of stroke experts, including neurologists Malik Adil, M.D., Amer Awad, M.D., Ken Gaddis, M.D., Osvaldo Camilo, M.D., Daniel Chehebar, M.D., Himanshu Chokhawala, M.D., Julia Deyeva, M.D., Lauren Dunn, M.D., Ifeanyi Iwuchukwu, M.D., Muhammad Khan, M.D., Kim Lee, M.D., Mugilan Poongkunran, M.D., Joseph Tarsia, M.D., Gabriel Vidal, M.D., Richard Zweifler, M.D., LaToya Cameron, NP, Stephanie Faciane, NP, Bethany Jennings NP, Jennifer Pecquet, NP, neuropsychologist Bern Lee, Ph.D, neurosurgeon Justin Haydel, M.D. and Kristene Olinde, PA-C.

Brad Vincent, M.D., a specialist in advanced robotic bronchoscopy, will add to Ochsner’s expertise with pulmonary screening and lung cancer detection. He joins Ochsner’s team of pulmonary specialists, Tarek Abdallah, M.D., Benjamin Deaton, M.D., Glen Gomes, M.D., Alexander Mulamula, M.D., Catherine Gahn, NP, Elizabeth LeJeune, NP and Elizabeth Blough, PA-C.

David Campbell, M.D., is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care. He will help surgeons at Ochsner, as well as in the community, provide convenient and increased access to care.

Impact critical care and hospital medicine experts:

Clinton Alombro, MD

Riddhi Banthia, MD

Robyn Boedefeld, MD

David Campbell, MD

Justin Cutrer, MD

Faheem Iqbal, MD

Ranada Johnson, MD

Melanie McKnight, MD

Palvi Patel, MD

Mohammad Pirzadah, MD

Dina Taarea, DO

Brad Vincent, MD

Clayton Alombro, FNP

Cherie Bagwell, ACNP-BC

Andrea Bourque, AGACNP

Jennifer Guidry, NP-C

Kristen Hibbard, FNP-C

Aungelle Lytell AGACNP-BC

Pamela Stanley, NP

Hannah Midyett, PA-C

Ochsner Baton Rouge critical care and hospital medicine experts:

Tarek Abdallah, MD

Edgar Pumarol Castillo, MD

Riza Cruz, MD

Benjamin Deaton, MD

Kantha Kolla, MD

Loi Le, MD

Alexander Mulamula, MD

Neelay Patel, MD

Vijay Thumma, MD

Nicole Allen, NP

Abby Anderson, NP

Brittany Chatman, NP

Amanda Dupre, NP

Dreshellia Hayes, NP

Ena Lacy, NP

Nicole Miles, NP

April Normand, NP

Niraja Patel, NP

Pamela Tremblay, NP

