DALLAS – Feb. 17, 2024 – Jonathan W. Uhr, M.D., Professor Emeritus of Immunology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, who discovered how antibodies are made and developed a technique that led to the early detection of cancer cells, died Feb. 15. He was 96.

A member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Uhr was recruited to UT Southwestern in 1972 by Donald Seldin, M.D., then Chairman of Internal Medicine, to be Chair and Professor of Microbiology, a department that Dr. Uhr built into one of the best in the world. He was a pioneer in the investigation of dormant cancer cells and circulating tumor cells and played a key role in the science behind the development of RhoGam, a medicine that prevents Rh incompatibility from developing during pregnancy.

“Under Dr. Uhr’s leadership, the Department of Microbiology gained an international reputation in immunology research, and he was instrumental in recruiting some of the finest scientists in the country to UT Southwestern,” said W. P. Andrew Lee, M.D., Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost, and Dean, UT Southwestern Medical School and holder of the Atticus James Gill, M.D. Chair in Medical Science. “His legacy of discovery and commitment to mentoring the next generation of researchers will live on in the halls and labs of our institution.”

Much of Dr. Uhr’s research focused on early diagnosis and treatment of cancer, a disease that took the lives of both of his parents. His efforts led to a commercialized test to detect circulating tumor cells in the human bloodstream that was routinely used in clinical laboratories. The Cleveland Clinic ranked the technology as the top medical innovation for 2009.

His later work involved combining that knowledge with advanced imaging to more precisely identify cancer cells.

“Jonathan Uhr was a force at UT Southwestern. He hired a number of outstanding microbiologists and immunologists and built a department from scratch,” said Lora Hooper, Ph.D., Chair and Professor of Immunology, Professor of Microbiology and in the Center for the Genetics of Host Defense, and a Nancy Cain and Jeffrey A. Marcus Scholar in Medical Research, in Honor of Dr. Bill S. Vowell. “In his own research, he made far-reaching contributions to the understanding of immunity and cancer cells. I am honored to hold the Jonathan W. Uhr, M.D. Distinguished Chair in Immunology and hope to honor Jon’s legacy by continuing to grow and enhance the immunology research community here at UT Southwestern.”

Dr. Uhr served as President of the American Association of Immunologists from 1983-1984. He also was a member of the Scientific Review Board for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute from 1980-1989; a member of the U.S.-Japan Panel of the Cooperative Program in Immunology from 1981-1986; a member of the Scripps Clinic Scientific Review board from 1983-1987; and a member of the Howard Hughes Medical Advisory Board from 1993-1997.

In 1997, he stepped down as Chair of Microbiology to become Professor at UTSW’s Cancer Immunobiology Center, where his research continued. He was named Professor Emeritus in October 2010.

"Dr. Uhr’s legacy and history of impactful science, service, and leadership will live on, particularly in the Department of Microbiology at UT Southwestern," said Julie Pfeiffer, Ph.D., Interim Chair and Professor of Microbiology.

He was honored with the Abbott-American Society for Microbiology Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

Born in New York, Dr. Uhr grew up in New Jersey. He said he was inspired to pursue a career in medicine and research by his father, who was a pediatrician. At age 17, he began a 16-month stint in the U.S. Navy before heading to college. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University in 1948 and his medical degree in 1952 from New York University (NYU) School of Medicine. He completed residencies in immunology and internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and fellowships in immunology at the Hall Institute in Melbourne, Australia, and NYU School of Medicine.

Before joining UT Southwestern, Dr. Uhr was Director of the Irvington House Institute for Rheumatic Fever and Allied Diseases and Professor of Internal Medicine at NYU Medical School.

During his career, Dr. Uhr mentored countless researchers and looked for ways to encourage younger generations to take an interest in science. He was an avid tennis player. He also loved traveling and was a fan of country and classical music as well as the Dallas Cowboys. After retiring, he signed up for tap dancing lessons.

In a 2013 oral history project for The American Association of Immunologists, Dr. Uhr told the interviewer that he was proud of all he had accomplished but that he made sure to keep his life in balance. “I’ve always had a lot of fun,” he said. “You can work hard and still have fun if you’re adventuresome, and I’ve always been adventuresome.”

He is survived by his wife, Ginger Uhr, formerly Ginger Lanclos of Port Arthur, Texas; two daughters, Sarita Uhr and Jacqueline Guise; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, in Birmingham, Michigan. The service will be streamed live by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Those who wish to further honor Dr. Uhr may make a contribution to UT Southwestern Medical Center – Texas, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, and request funds be dedicated in memory of the Jonathan W. Uhr, M.D. Distinguished Chair in Immunology.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty members have received six Nobel Prizes and include 26 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 21 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 3,100 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 120,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 5 million outpatient visits a year.