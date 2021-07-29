Newswise — BALTIMORE, Md. — The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) celebrates the successful cost savings and quality achievements of those practices participating in the CMS Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration for Performance Year 6 (F. Y. 2019).

The IAH program tests whether home-based primary care reduces Hospitalizations, readmissions, and Emergency Department visits; improves health outcomes; reduces the cost of health care services; and achieves beneficiary and family caregiver satisfaction. In their report, CMS found that expenditures for the IAH Practices’ applicable beneficiaries were approximately 13.8 percent below their spending targets (amounting to savings of $32.3M), with an average reduction of $5,054 per beneficiary. Ten out of the 11 participating IAH practices in 2019 reduced the per-beneficiary-per-month (PBPM) expenditures relative to the practice’s PBPM spending targets and met three or more of the six reported quality measures.

Since the start of the IAH Demonstration program, IAH participating practices have generated more than $130 million in cumulative savings for the Medicare program, according to CMS.

“These results confirm the tremendous potential of medical care in the home,” said AAHCM Executive Director, Brent Feorene. “As the premier medical association for home care medicine professionals, AAHCM continues to advocate for policy and industry changes necessary to make home care medicine a reality, with better outcomes and cost savings, for all”.

To learn more about the IAH Demonstration and prior years’ results, visit innovation.cms.gov.

# # #

About AAHCM

The American Academy of Home Care Medicine is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.

For more information on AAHCM, please visit http://www.aahcm.org.