Newswise — October 11, 2023 - Neptune, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce a generous gift of $250,000 from iPlay America, New Jersey’s largest indoor amusement park, to support the Child Life Program at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune.

“We are so grateful for iPlay America’s generous gift to benefit our Child Life Program at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital,” said Harpreet Pall M.D., chair and professor of Pediatrics at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our Child Life program is an essential part of our patients’ treatment and recovery, and when our youngest patients are admitted into a hospital setting because of an illness, our child life specialists are there to help ease any anxiety, fear or confusion they have. Generous support of our Child Life program truly makes a positive difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones, and we thank iPlay America from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Child Life program, and its team of child life specialists at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, helps pediatric patients cope with their diagnosis and educates them about their condition in age appropriate ways. Child life specialists, with their expertise in child development, combine their understanding with therapeutic play and focus on the unique needs of children and their families. They provide one-on-one care for patients at the bedside or during treatment and can be with the patients during a procedure where they utilize specific distraction techniques to help the patients manage any pain and anxiety.

“iPlay America is honored to support the Child Life Program at K. Hovnanian,” said Bob McDaid, owner and CEO of iPlay America. “Every child deserves the chance of a happy, healthy life, and it's our privilege to contribute to their well-being. We take great pride in supporting the positive impact the Child Life Program has on the lives of these brave children and their families in our community.”

In 2022, child life specialists at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital made thousands of visits to pediatric patients and their families. Generous support from corporate partners and community support enables the Child Life program to grow and ensure patients have access to much needed psychosocial support and child-friendly activities.





About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians throughout New Jersey, including a multispecialty practice and inpatient services at JFK University Medical Center in Edison. Both hospitals ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital Report for the third year in a row. The combined care programs at both hospitals were also nationally ranked among the top 50 for pediatric cancer, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, and urology, earning the most national recognitions ever for a children’s hospital in New Jersey. Visit hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids to learn about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.