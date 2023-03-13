Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—March 13, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rob Abbott as the Society’s new CEO and executive director after an extensive search process. Mr Abbott is assuming the role of ISPOR’s CEO today, succeeding Nancy S. Berg who is retiring.

Mr Abbott is a highly accomplished, visionary leader with more than 20 years’ experience providing executive-level strategic and operational leadership in businesses, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), government environments, as well as professional societies and associations. Most recently, he served as executive director and CEO of Health Technology Assessment International, a global nonprofit society focused on health technology assessment (HTA). He is recognized for his knowledge in HTA, strategy, and stakeholder relations. He has successfully guided a number of organizations through their transformation and growth. He is also a pioneering social responsibility thinker and advisor who has authored 2 books and numerous articles on the nature of business and society. Mr Abbott holds an undergraduate honors degree from the University of Victoria and graduate degrees from the University of Toronto. Additionally, he holds professional designations as both a management consultant and an ICF-accredited coach.

"After a rigorous and comprehensive executive search process, I could not be more pleased to announce Rob Abbott as ISPOR's next CEO!," says ISPOR President Jan Hansen. "Rob is uniquely qualified—his bold vision, leadership experience, team-based orientation, and commitment to growth, make him the ‘right choice’ in further accelerating ISPOR's impact and advancing ISPOR's mission to improve healthcare decisions. Of course, we are certainly grateful to Nancy Berg for her many accomplishments and contributions. Rob will no doubt build upon her legacy, as the ‘next chapter’ in ISPOR's evolution unfolds. It is indeed with great pleasure that I welcome Rob to the ISPOR organization!"

“It’s a privilege and an honor to succeed Nancy Berg as CEO of ISPOR,” stated Mr Abbott. ”The organization has an enviable reputation—and impact—globally. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and members of ISPOR to help ensure that the organization continues to grow in its reach, its impact, and its membership. In particular, I want to leverage our collective influence to make HEOR essential to healthcare decision makers across the globe.”

