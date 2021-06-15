Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 15, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its 2021 slate of Signal series episodes. Signal is the Society’s new, signature program that features thought leaders and change makers to explore topics that will shape healthcare decision making over the next decade.

ISPOR Signal episodes for 2021 include:

June 25, 2021

“From Price Determining Value to Value Determining Price: It’s About Strategy at a System Level”

Alexander Billioux, MD, DPhil; vice president, Social Determinants of Health, United Healthcare

Michele Markus; head of global health accounts, worldwide enterprise lead, Omnicom Group

Host: John G. Singer; executive director, Blue Spoon Consulting

July 15, 2021

“National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), UK: Transformation in Action"

Gillian Leng, CBE; chief executive officer, NICE

Meindert Boysen, PharmD, MSc; deputy chief executive and director, Center for Health Technology Evaluation, NICE

Host: Jens Grueger, PhD; director and partner, Boston Consulting Group

September 28, 2021

"The New Science of Cause and Effect: Causal Revolution Applied"

Judea Pearl, PhD; professor of computer science and director, Cognitive Systems Laboratory, Samueli School of Engineering; UCLA

Host: William H. Crown, PhD; distinguished research scientist, The Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University

October 26, 2021

"Venture Capital Investment: Upstream Decision-making on Value in Healthcare"

Tom Cassels, president, Rock Health and general manager of Rock Health’s Advisory Services

Additional speakers will be announced soon for this episode.

The inaugural Signal event, “Next Gen Innovation: ‘How To’ From the US Department of Veteran Affairs,” was recently held on April 27. The event featured Ryan Vega, MD, chief officer, Healthcare Innovation and Learning, Veterans Health Administration, and Kenneth W. Kizer, MD, MPH, chief healthcare transformation officer and senior executive vice president at Atlas Research, discussing how to enable and operationalize innovation in integrated health systems. Scott Ramsey, MD, PhD, director of the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research and past president of ISPOR, hosted the conversation.

“We are very pleased to announce the 2021 slate of Signal episodes,” noted ISPOR CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg. “Signal brings novel ideas that will connect HEOR to the wider context of healthcare sector challenges highlighting its vital role in healthcare innovation and is intended to reach the broader healthcare audience.”

Additional information on Signal can be found here.

