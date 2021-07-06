Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 6, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced that its Virtual ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 will be held 30 September to 1 October. The Summit is themed “HEOR and a New Era of Transformation for Latin America Health Systems.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous disruption to healthcare in the Latin America region, particularly to the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems that were struggling with long running challenges, including inequity in health and access to services, lack of capacity and data, and fragmented decision making and response to crises. But as a profound disruptive force, the pandemic has also served as a catalyst for bold transformation of Latin America health systems. Plenary sessions include:

Through and Beyond: How Latin America is Confronting COVID-19

Integration and Innovation in Health: Positioning for the Future

Additional breakout sessions will be held on a number of compelling topics that focus on their impact in the region, including universal healthcare, real-world evidence, health technology assessment, and value-based healthcare. Educational symposia will be offered, as well as opportunities for networking and discussion.

HEOR is poised to play a critical role in helping systems achieve greater efficiency and sustainability, establish stronger linkages between evidence and policy making, and enhance health equity and access. This summit will explore the critical question of how HEOR can be used to improve healthcare decision making for the Latin America region.

ISPOR Summits facilitate important stakeholder discussions and information sharing focused on a specific HEOR topic or geographic region. The number of ISPOR summits is being increased this year to expand the availability of virtual programming for the global HEOR community. Newly announced summits will be posted here as they become available. Additional information on the ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 can be found here.

