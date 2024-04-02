Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 2, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today that it has launched a new microsite that provides HEOR information and resources organized by topical areas of interest—HEOR by Topic.

The field of HEOR focuses on a variety of diverse topical areas. ISPOR’s new HEOR by Topic microsite organizes the Society’s content by these areas and features valuable content from its conferences and summits, leading journal Value in Health, HEOR magazine Value & Outcomes Spotlight, and more. Featured HEOR topics include:

“We are excited to launch ISPOR’s new HEOR by Topic content,” stated ISPOR CEO and Executive Director, Rob Abbott. “This new microsite enhances the accessibility of resources by aggregating and organizing the Society’s content by topical interest. These essential resources are available to anyone interested in the field of HEOR.”

In addition to the Society’s new HEOR by Topic microsite, additional information and resources can be found on ISPOR’s website, including:

