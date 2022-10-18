Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—October 18, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that it has launched its HEOR News Desk, a new offering that selects and aggregates global news related to health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).

Interest in the field of HEOR has been growing exponentially as governments and other payers grapple with how to provide the best possible health outcomes at affordable costs. Global healthcare trends have accelerated the demand for data-driven healthcare decisions, making the need for HEOR ever more important.

ISPOR’s HEOR News Desk is designed to serve as a source of selected HEOR-related news from around the world that is of interest to anyone with an interest in HEOR. The HEOR News Desk is freely accessible to all—both ISPOR members and nonmembers. The Society also offers a complimentary subscription to its HEOR News Brief that distributes news stories from the HEOR News Desk.

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

