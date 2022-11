Newswise — RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corporation, hosted a topping off ceremony for the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, the state’s first freestanding cancer hospital, marking the completion of the steel construction phase. Speakers and attendees were invited to sign the last steel beam being placed on the 12- story, 520,000 square foot facility, which is set for completion in 2024.