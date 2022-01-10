When Denise Giancaspro experienced some unexpected bleeding at 58, it was cause for alarm.

“I immediately made an appointment with the doctor who found what appeared to be a tumor,” explained Denise.

A biopsy confirmed that Denise had cervical cancer.

“I was shocked, I’ve never had any problems and no family history.”

Denise is one of the more than 14,000 women in the United States diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year. But thanks to innovative changes in the prevention and treatment of the disease, the mortality rate associated with cervical cancer has declined by nearly 50%.

“I never questioned my physicians, who were incredibly positive, I just did exactly what they recommended,” said Denise, who underwent a robotic hysterectomy, followed by treatments of low dose radiation and chemotherapy at the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The robotic surgery was much less invasive and I was home the next day.”

Cervical Health Awareness Month is marked every year, at this time, to encourage women to be more aware of the signs of cervical cancer, like unexplained bleeding, and to get screened right away. A new study found 26% of women surveyed did not schedule a cervical screening during the pandemic and nearly a quarter nearly a quarter of women (24%) ages 40 to 60 say it’s been more than 36 months since their last appointment with their OB/GYN. “Don’t delay your screenings, early detection is so incredibly important,” said Denise.

Three years after her diagnosis, Denise found out her cervical cancer had spread to her lungs. “While this is not uncommon, I was pretty shaken up but my doctors recommended I participate in a clinical trial for a new drug to treat it and I’m so happy that I did,” she said. Today, Denise gets a CT scan every 9 weeks and is cancer free. She travels as much as she can with her husband and living life to the fullest. “I want others to know that there are innovative treatments available that allow you to go on with your life.”

