Newswise — Keck Medicine of USC has named Jehni Robinson, MD, as president of USC Care Medical Group (USC Care), a faculty practice plan composed of Keck Medicine physicians at hospitals and ambulatory locations. Robinson, who is the chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, will serve in this two-year role, effective immediately.

As president, Robinson will lead the physician practice and collaborate with health system leaders to improve clinical efficiencies, promote innovation and growth of Keck Medicine and enhance equity in patient care delivery.

Robinson is a well-established and respected primary care physician with a combination of practical administrative skills from leading a large, multiservice community clinic and considerable experience in teaching and developing curriculum. She is passionate about medical care for underserved communities, developing teams and creating efficient patient-centered models of care.

“Keck Medicine of USC provides quality, empathetic medical care and is highly regarded nationwide as a top 20 ranked health system,” Robinson said. “I look forward to working closely with our leaders to help advance our medical group by supporting its continual growth and development while improving communication, efficiency and reliability of our processes. We must also improve diversity and inclusion within health care as technology and policy create a rapidly shifting industry landscape.”

“Maintaining a high-caliber physician group requires experienced, thoughtful and strategic leadership from someone with a clear vision and keen ability to listen to others,” said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, chief executive officer of USC Care and Ambulatory Care Services for Keck Medicine. “Jehni Robinson is a dedicated physician and leader within her department. She enters this new role with an enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge that will make her an exceptional president of USC Care.”

Robinson received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and completed medical school at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She completed her internship and residency in family medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and completed a fourth-year chief residency and faculty development fellowship.

