Nelson is a Royal Society Research Professor in the Physics Department at Imperial College London, where she researches novel materials for solar energy conversion. Her current research is focused on understanding structure-property relationships in molecular and hybrid semiconductor materials and how these relationships influence the mechanisms of solar energy conversion. This work combines basic experimental (electrical, spectroscopic and structural) measurements with simulation of materials and devices, with the aim of optimizing the performance of solar cells and other devices.

Nelson also works with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College, exploring the mitigation potential of renewable energy technologies. She is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher and has published over 300 articles, several book chapters, and a book on the physics of solar cells. She holds several awards, including the 2016 Institute of Physics Faraday medal, and was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2014.

