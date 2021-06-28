Newswise — Neptune, NJ – June 28, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation will host a golf outing on Monday, July 12 at Deal Golf & Country Club and Hollywood Golf Club in Deal. Funds raised from the event will support Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s continued growth, including the creation of a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary Neuroscience Institute and the renovation and expansion of the cardiovascular interventional procedure rooms.

“We are ecstatic to be able to host this year’s golf event in person,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The past 16 months have been a time like no other, and our health care heroes really rose to the occasion to care for our community. Thankfully, it looks like we have emerged from the darkness and can now focus our sights forward on the continued expansion of our great medical center. This terrific fundraising event will help to make our growth plans possible.”

The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start and concluding with a seated reception following play. Interested parties can register at give.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/jsumcgolf2021.

“People look forward to this golf outing every year, and in fact, it’s so popular that we require two golf courses to host everyone,” says Bob Mullen, chair of the Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation Golf Outing. “We are so thankful for the community’s continued support of the hospital and grateful for everyone who has signed up to participate. Events like this help to make the medical center a premier institution.”

The programs that will be incorporated into the Neuroscience Institute include Multiple Sclerosis, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), epilepsy, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and additional movement disorders, among others. Additionally, phase one of Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s cardiology expansion includes the installation of the latest image-guided technology to perform a wide range of leading-edge cardiovascular, electrophysiology, diagnostic and interventional procedures.

“Jersey Shore University Medical Center is an exceptional hospital,” says Paul Huegel, vice president of Development at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “It is on the cutting edge of so many services and procedures, and philanthropy helps to enhance those already great offerings. We invite anyone interested in learning more about the medical center, how they can support it, or those just looking for a fun golf outing with great people, to please register to join us.”

The golf outing is being sponsored by Peter and Tatiana Canro, L.F. Driscoll/Structure Tone Organization, The Allied Group, The Barham Group LLC and Compass One Healthcare.

For additional information about Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation, please contact Paul Huegel, Vice President of Development, at 732-751-5117, or by email at [email protected].

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN JERSEY SHORE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Located in Neptune, New Jersey, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a not-for-profit teaching hospital and the only Level II Trauma and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Monmouth and Ocean counties. It is home to K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital – the first children’s hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties. With more than 1,200 physicians and dental staff in 60 specialty areas, Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s team provides quality care in a patient-centered, environmentally-friendly setting.

The team’s commitment to excellence has earned Jersey Shore University Medical Center numerous accolades, including being named the #4 hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report for 2018-2019. The medical center’s clinical research program and longstanding commitment to medical education is evident through an affiliation with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University and a new affiliation with St. George’s University School of Medicine. Jersey Shore University Medical Center serves as an academic center dedicated to advancing medical knowledge, training future physicians and providing the community with access to promising medical breakthroughs.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s programs and services have received numerous national recognition, including designation as high-performing in cardiac, stroke, surgical and oncology services.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower – a $265 million 10-story medical office building provides a new healing outpatient experience. Guided by a patient-centered approach towards care, and informed by the latest medical breakthroughs, HOPE Tower includes advanced imaging services, a clinical academic center, innovative stimulation laboratory, state-of-the-art amphitheater, specialty physician offices, a nine-level parking garage, and a 58,000 square foot cancer facility. The cancer facility features a range of comprehensive treatment options, including surgical specialties, medical oncology, and the most advanced radiation therapy and minimally invasive interventional therapies. Nurse navigators guide patients through every step and provide an extra layer of support and coordination.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and over 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its third class of students in 2020 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###