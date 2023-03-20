Newswise — JMIR Medical Education is excited to announce the launch of a new theme issue, ChatGPT, Generative Language Models, and Generative AI in Medical Education. The Call for Papers is now open and submissions are due by July 31st.

Guest editors Kaushik P Venkatesh, MBA, MPH, of Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA, and Maged N Kamel Boulos, MBBCh, MSc, PhD, FHEA, SMIEEE, of Sun Yat-sen University, China, are encouraging both empirical and theoretical submissions, including original research, systematic reviews, viewpoints, and tutorials.

The objective of this theme issue is to explore how generative language models can be used to advance medical education. Areas of interest include but are not limited to applications of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in medical education, creating intelligent tutoring systems, using natural language processing technologies in medical education, and exploring how chatbots can improve patient-physician communication.

“We are delighted to launch this new theme issue, which will bring together experts from diverse fields such as medicine, computer science, and linguistics," said Gunther Eysenbach, executive editor and CEO of JMIR Publications. "This interdisciplinary effort will provide insights into the potential of generative language models and generate AI-driven solutions that can help improve medical education."

The aim is to provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of research related to generative language models and generative AI in medical education. Authors are encouraged to submit original research articles or systematic reviews that address relevant topics such as applications of machine learning techniques for personalized learning or virtual teaching assistants for medical students.

The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2023. All accepted manuscripts will be published as part of the JMIR Medical Education Special Issue on ChatGPT: Generative Language Models & Generative AI in Medical Education. Manuscripts should be prepared according to the journal's guidelines and can be submitted at https://mededu.jmir.org/author.

