Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – July 15, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to share that Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center has been selected as one of four beneficiaries of the 2021 Breeders Crown Charity Challenge, presented by the Libfeld/Katz Breeding Partnership.

The 2021 Breeders Crown Charity Challenge, held this year at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, intends to raise awareness about the positive contributions harness racing makes in the tri-state area, especially New Jersey. enCourage Kids Foundation, Special Olympics New Jersey and New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund were also selected as beneficiaries. The beneficiary with the most Breeders Crown Charity Challenge points will take the number one spot and largest prize donation for their program.

The challenge launched on Saturday, July 3 at the Meadowlands Racetrack, where a representative from each selected organization was present to be paired up with a driver and trainer team. Team Dunn, made up of driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Nancy Takter, will represent John Theurer Cancer Center in this year’s challenge.

Dunn is a nine-time winner of the driving title in his native New Zealand. For the past two years, Dunn has been voted Driver of the Year. He was also the leading money-winning driver in 2020 with almost $11.2 million bank-rolled by his chargers, many of whom were voted champions of their respective divisions. Takter was voted 2020 Trainer of the Year by the United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA). With more than $8 million won by her trainees, 31% victories and a universal training rating of .442, the horses in Nancy’s stable almost never miss in big events. She is the daughter of Hall of Fame Trainer Jimmy Takter.

“We are delighted that John Theurer Cancer Center was selected as a beneficiary at this year’s Breeders Crown Charity Challenge,” said Clare Q. Ward, interim executive director, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “John Theurer Cancer Center is the best cancer center in New Jersey, and our physicians and care teams provide incredible care. We are rooting for Team Dunn and urge our wonderful supporters to cast their vote today, and every day, so we can continue to fund important patient care programs and cancer research at John Theurer Cancer Center!”

To date, more than $400,000 has been donated to the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge. Funds for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge are generated by generous donations from some of the industry’s most notable breeders, trainers and drivers. The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge will finish on October 30.

Dedicated supporters of John Theurer Cancer Center can cast a vote for Team Dunn and John Theurer Cancer Center daily.

For questions about John Theurer Cancer Center and the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge, please contact Nancy K. Kennedy, director of Development, John Theurer Cancer Center, at [email protected].

ABOUT JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER AT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER



John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report. As a premier cancer center in the State we are also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI designated comprehensive cancer center. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org