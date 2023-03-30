FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Johns Hopkins Medicine Hosts In-Person Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit

Event will feature professional development workshops, networking opportunities and panel discussions to encourage careers in health care.

WHAT: The Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity will host the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit, which is designed to inspire all youth to consider careers in health care while laying the foundation for success by offering mentorship and networking opportunities. Nathan Irvin, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will speak about his journey to medicine, including the cultural and economic barriers he faced.

WHEN: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Turner Auditorium, 720 Rutland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205