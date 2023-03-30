FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Johns Hopkins Medicine Hosts In-Person Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit
Event will feature professional development workshops, networking opportunities and panel discussions to encourage careers in health care.
April 1, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine presents the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit, a free on-campus event hosted by the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity to encourage youth to pursue careers in health care.
WHAT: The Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity will host the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit, which is designed to inspire all youth to consider careers in health care while laying the foundation for success by offering mentorship and networking opportunities. Nathan Irvin, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will speak about his journey to medicine, including the cultural and economic barriers he faced.
PANEL DISCUSSIONS INCLUDE:
- Black Men in White Coats: Alejandro Vera Garcia, M.D., Brandon Newsome, M.D., David Kamson, M.D., Ph.D., Jermaine Monk, Ph.D., and Mustapha Saheed, M.D. will discuss experiences as black medical professionals and the importance of more minority representation in the medical community.
- Black Women in White Coats: Amelita Woodruff, M.D., Olutayo Songunro, D.O., M.S., and Rona Corral, D.N.P., M.S.N. will discuss their experiences as black women in medicine and the need for more minority representation in their fields.
- How to Raise a Doctor: Charlie Sutton, Gerard Holder, D.O., Lawrence Brown, M.D., M.P.H., and Ulysses Gardner, M.D., M.B.A. will discuss how parents and teachers can help students prepare from grade school through higher education for careers in medicine and other science, and how cultural experiences factor in. More information about the Black Men in White Coats can be found here.
WHEN: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Turner Auditorium, 720 Rutland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205