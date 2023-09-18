Newswise — Bloomberg Assistant Professor of American Health in the Department of Mental Health Tiara Willie and Associate Professor and Associate Director of the PhD and Postdoctoral programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Kamila Alexander will join U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson-Coleman (D-NJ) on September 20, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C., and on livestream for a discussion about policy innovations to protect the lives of Black women and girls in the U.S.

While Black women and girls make up roughly seven percent of the U.S. population, they account for nearly 36 percent of all missing females in America. With support from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Institute for Policy Solutions at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Willie and Alexander are collaborating closely with the Congressional Black Caucus; the National Council of Negro Women Inc.; the National Organization for Women Inc.; Ujima Inc.; the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community; and Ready to Beauty LLC, to develop this educational briefing on the epidemic of missing and murdered Black women and girls in the U.S.

Registration Required: Advanced registration is required as in-person space is limited. If you have questions about this event, contact Su Tellakat at [email protected].



Event Speakers:

Tiara C. Willie, PhD, MA , is a Bloomberg Assistant Professor of American Health in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research examines the etiology and health consequences of gender-based violence among populations at risk of or currently experiencing violence, domestically and globally.

, is an Associate Professor and Associate Director of the PhD and Postdoctoral programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Her research examines the socio-structural influences of trauma and violence on the health and safety of individuals and families experiencing marginalization. U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District. Rep. Omar is the Vice-Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee. She also serves on the House Education and Workforce Committee, where she is a member of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections and Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, Pensions (HELP). She is the Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Vice Chair of the Medicare For All Caucus.

