Newswise — Cancer researcher Elana Fertig, Ph.D., has been elected by her peers as a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., representing the most accomplished individuals in the fields of medical and biological engineering. The College of Fellows comprises the top 2% of medical and biological engineers in the United States.

Fertig is among 152 new fellows who make up the Class of 2022. She is being recognized for outstanding contributions to cancer systems biology and multi-omics.

At the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Fertig serves in several leadership roles, including as director of the quantitative sciences division, co-director of the Kimmel Cancer Center’s Convergence Institute, co-director of the Single-Cell Consortium, and the associate director of quantitative sciences at the cancer center. She is a Daniel Nathans Scientific Innovator and an associate professor of oncology, biomedical engineering, and applied mathematics and statistics.

AIMBE fellows are regularly recognized for their contributions in teaching, research and innovation. AIMBE fellows have been awarded the Nobel Prize, the Presidential Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation, and many also are members of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences. A formal induction ceremony was held during AIMBE’s 2022 annual event on March 25.

