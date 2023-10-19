Newswise — For the sixth consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing received the HEED Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity, and it is the fifth consecutive year the school also received the “Best School for Men in Nursing” designation from AAMN.

The INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) “Best School for Men in Nursing” designation recognizes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are evident everywhere from the school’s mission, to its recruitment efforts, to its strategic vision for the future of nursing.

“We are committed to recruiting diverse students, faculty, and staff and to creating an environment where people from all backgrounds excel,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Despite the recent ruling on race and admissions, our resolve remains unchanged to build a school community that represents the rich diversity of America.”

"These acknowledgements recognize that we see diversity and disparity in the real world, so we are committed to ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion are built into nursing education. All of us, and our students, will play a role in making the world a more equitable place,” says Jermaine Monk PhD, MSW, MS Mgmt, MA Th, MA, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

Each consecutive year, JHSON's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at the school, in the nursing profession, and the world beyond grows stronger.

At the school, 52 percent of students and over a third of faculty are from racial or ethnic minorities. In summer 2023, the school introduced a men in nursing mentorship program and formed an interprofessional (nursing, public health and medicine) international students group. What’s more, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, led by Dr. Jermaine Monk, provides strategic vision and leadership for diversity and inclusion activities, serving as a valuable resource for faculty, staff, and students. The School of Nursing aims to develop inclusive, diverse leaders who will impact the health and wellbeing of people and communities in the future—and show others how to do the same.

Nurses have a profound influence on the structural and social factors of health. They are change agents in the truest sense, yet are underrepresented at the highest levels of government and ministries of health.

Nurses, who are representative of the world around us, must be included in these policy conversations. They will drive the equitable transformation of health—locally, nationally, and globally—as strategic experts, innovative problem-solvers, and policy thought leaders.

***

