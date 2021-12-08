Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (December 8, 2021) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Jonathan Aviv Golani, M.D., has joined the practice in the field of internal medicine.

Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Golani is passionate about the science of healthcare and making positive impacts on patients’ lives. “Being a primary care physician allows me to practice well-rounded medicine, collaborate with specialists in every field, and develop longstanding relationships with my patients,” states Dr. Golani.

Dr. Golani chose to pursue healthcare so he can work with individuals to make a direct, positive impact on their lives. “I believe it is important to value the patient as a complete person,” he says. “I want to empower my patients to take charge of their health.”

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Golani to Mountainside Medical Group,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer. “Our commitment is to the community and by expanding our physician network, we are better equipped to provide the highest level of quality care to area residents.”

Dr. Golani received his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, and completed his internal medicine residency at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York. While pursuing a medical career, Dr. Golani was a medical emergency technician in Weehawken, New Jersey and a medical volunteer with Proyecto Peru. Dr. Golani has also served as an emergency room research associate in Mount Sinai Medical Center.

When not treating patients, Dr. Golani enjoys spending time with his wife, exploring new places and trying new foods.

Dr. Golani will temporarily see patients at 1129 Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell before moving to his new location at 311 Bay Avenue in Glen Ridge. New patients are welcome. Visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com to make an appointment or call 973-429-6864. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology and plastic surgery created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The New Jersey State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

