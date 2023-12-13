Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL —Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Jordan Rosenblum, MD, as chair of the department of radiology at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) and Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago. Since January 1, 2023, Dr. Rosenblum has served as interim chair of the department, and his invaluable leadership during that time has ensured that the department will continue to thrive. Dr. Rosenblum is also a professor of neurology and radiology at Stritch School of Medicine and director of neuroradiology at Loyola Medicine. Since joining Loyola Medicine in 2009, he has served in various leadership roles, including medical director for neurointerventional radiology (2012 to 2016) and director of the neuroradiology fellowship program since 2012.

"Dr. Rosenblum has done a superb job as interim chair," said Richard Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president & regional chief clinical officer at Loyola Medicine and professor of surgery & vice dean for clinical affairs, Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. "The radiology department has a bright future ahead, and I look forward to watching its development under his leadership."

Dr. Rosenblum received his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and his medical degree from University of Chicago, where he also completed his residency and postdoctoral fellowship in neuroradiology. He is a member of the American Society of Neuroradiology's Neuroradiology Fellowship Committee and the American Board of Radiology's DR Certifying Essentials Committee.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to help shape the future of the department of radiology and medical imaging," said Dr. Rosenblum.

