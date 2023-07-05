Newswise — Despite historical strides and the important perspectives Black psychological researchers offer to their field, the contributions of Black psychologists have been left out of many foundational teachings in psychology, according to the journal American Psychologist.

A special issue of the journal aims to rectify these oversights by highlighting the significant contributions of Black scholars in psychology and related fields.

“The contributions of Black scholars to psychology have been erased or marginalized within mainstream, U.S.-centered psychology,” said Fanita Tyrell, PhD, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Maryland who guest-edited the special issue. “As such, psychologists and trainees have little exposure to strengths-based theories and schools of thought that center and humanize the experiences of people of African descent.”

Other guest editors were: Helen Neville, PhD, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; José Causadias, PhD, Arizona State University; Kevin Cokley, PhD, University of Michigan; and Karlyn Adams-Wiggins, PhD, Portland State University.

“The aim of this special issue is to curate, review and integrate innovative and foundational contributions by Black psychologists who study and conduct research on race, ethnicity, culture and racism that center the experiences of people of African descent,” said Tyrell. “We hope it will help stimulate a dialogue about how we can change academia and science to better represent a diversity of voices.”

Among the articles in the special issue:

“James S. Jackson and the program for research on Black Americans: Contributions to psychology and the social sciences,” by Linda Chatters, PhD, Robert Joseph Taylor, PhD and Phillip Bowman, PhD, University of Michigan; Harold Neighbors, PhD, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine; David Williams, PhD, Harvard University; and Brana Mezuk, PhD, and Cleopatra Caldwell, PhD, University of Michigan School of Public Health.

As founder and director of the Program for Research on Black Americans, social psychologist James S. Jackson, PhD, made many significant and lasting contributions to the discipline of psychology. His groundbreaking work emphasizing the importance of exploring within-group diversity pushed back against stereotypical depictions of Black life to develop a body of empirical knowledge that revealed the richness and depth of the lives of Black Americans. Jackson’s work furthered understanding of stress and coping processes and the impacts of racism and discrimination on the health and well-being of Black Americans. This article provides a retrospective on Jackson’s contributions.

“Contributions of African-centered (Africentric) psychology: A call for inclusion in APA-accredited graduate psychology program curriculum,” by Olufunke O. R. Awosogba, PhD, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Stacey Jackson, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; J. Robina Onwong'a, PhD, University of Missouri; Kevin Cokley, PhD, University of Michigan; Andrea Holman, PhD, Huston-Tillotson University; and Shannon McClain, PhD, Webster University.

African-centered psychology predates the American/Western theories and treatment modalities that predominate in clinical graduate training. The authors of this article propose that a psychological school of thought in which Black people are understood from a healthy, strengths-based perspective should be included in the standard curriculum for APA-accredited graduate programs. This article provides an overview of African-centered psychology as a school of thought with distinguished Black scholars who have contributed to its theory, research and praxis.

“Spencer’s phenomenological variant of ecological systems theory (PVEST): Charting its origin and impact,” by Michael Cunningham, PhD, and Samantha Francois, PhD, Tulane University; Dena Phillips Swanson, PhD, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Joseph Youngblood II, PhD, Kean University; Eleanor Seaton, PhD, Arizona State University; and Christopher Ashford, PhD, Microsoft Research.

The research of Margaret Beale Spencer, PhD, replicated and extended the contextual understanding of Black children’s identity and self-esteem, originally put forth by psychologists Kenneth Clark, PhD, and Mamie Clark, PhD. This paper reports on findings from Spencer’s research that have shaped the behavioral science fields. The theoretical perspective she developed has been influential in how individuals design their research questions and intervention programs.

“Amplifying Black excellence in industrial-organizational psychology,” by Enrica Ruggs, PhD, Horatio Traylor, BS, and Larissa Garcia, University of Houston; and Alison Hall, The University of Texas at Arlington.

This article highlights the contributions of five Black industrial–organizational (I-O) psychologists who have significantly influenced the field through scholarship, mentorship, practice and service. The article aims to bring awareness to their work and provide a practical guide for others in I-O, and psychology broadly, to help improve scientific contributions by considering diversity and inclusion implications and improving mentoring of Black graduate students.

The American Psychological Association, which publishes American Psychologist, issued an apology in October 2021, acknowledging that APA “failed in its role in leading the discipline of psychology and was complicit in contributing to systemic inequities, and hurt many through racism, racial discrimination, and denigration of communities of color, thereby falling short on its mission to benefit society and improve lives.” APA also adopted two additional resolutions, one delineating APA’s and psychology’s role going forward in dismantling systemic racism in the United States and the other pledging to work to advance health equity in psychology.

Despite these important steps, much work is still needed to overcome the history of racism in psychology and the lack of recognition and representation of Black scholars and scholarship in mainstream psychology, according to Tyrell. She hopes the special issue will serve as an example and springboard for other disciplines within the social and behavioral sciences to dedicate space to celebrate their Black scholars.

