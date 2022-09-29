Newswise — LOS ANGELES – Keck Hospital of USC has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc., a leading health care performance improvement company.

The designation acknowledges the hospital’s excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.

Keck Hospital ranked No. 11 out of 107 comprehensive academic medical centers nationally and achieved a five-star rating, the highest possible.

“The hospital is committed to providing best possible outcomes for our patients, and this honor is a reflection of our continued dedication,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital.

The Vizient rankings evaluate performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. They factor in data from Vizient as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a national survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care known as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.

“This recognition is one of several safety and quality distinctions the medical center has recently received and is a further testament to the hard work of our entire staff,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center.

Earlier this year, Keck Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the sixth consecutive time from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety. In 2021, The Leapfrog group named USC Norris Cancer Hospital a Top Teaching Hospital for outstanding quality and safety.

