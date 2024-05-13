Newswise — Adam Friedman, is a professor and chair of dermatology and serves as residency program director, director of translational research, and director of the supportive oncodermatology clinic in the Department of Dermatology at GW’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences. His clinical interests span the gamut of medical and pediatric dermatology and 

Pooja Sodha is an assistant professor of dermatology at GW’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is dual board-certified in both internal medicine and dermatology.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Dermatology
KEYWORDS
Sunscreen FDA Dermatology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY