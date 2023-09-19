Newswise — Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) and Research Institutes of Sweden AB (RISE) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaborative research in the field of national strategic technologies. The signing ceremony took place at RISE in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, September 15, 2023.

RISE, recognized as Europe’s largest state-owned research institute, is composed of 30 private and government-funded research institutes, along with more than 130 government-designated testing agencies. It also boasts a workforce of approximately 3,500 employees. As demonstrated by the recent signing of MoUs with various Korean organizations such as Korea Automotive Technology Institute (Katech), Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT), Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), and Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMER), the institute is solidifying partnerships within Korea.

Through this MoU, KERI and RISE aim to strengthen cooperation in multiple domains within the field of national strategic science and technology. This includes joint research initiatives, collaborative lectures and workshops, and the exchange of both talent and information.

Notably, RISE has been at the forefront of research in silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and amassed extensive experience in successfully commercializing this groundbreaking technology with global companies. This expertise is set to unlock significant synergies in collaboration with KERI.

President Kim, Nam-Kyun of KERI remarked, “I have maintained close contact with RISE since my days as a researcher and have been inspired by RISE’s advanced technology.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to making “this MoU an exemplary case of cooperation in science and technology between Korea and Sweden.”

KERI is a government-funded research institute operating under the National Research Council of Science and Technology, an affiliation of the Ministry of Science and ICT in Korea.