Dr. Kuldeep Singh is highly regarded by colleagues and patients alike for his advanced skills in life-changing bariatric surgical procedures. He assists patients in determining the best weight loss option for their individual needs and goals. He has done numerous media interviews including re: weight loss medications.

A Board Certified general surgeon, Dr. Singh is Fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery with extensive experience in:

Named a “Top Doctor” in Bariatric Surgery by Baltimore magazine for multiple years and a “Health Care Hero” by The Daily Record, Dr. Singh is a stand-out expert in his field. In addition to decades of experience with perfecting transformational surgeries, he also personally hosts informational seminars to educate patients and help them determine whether or not weight loss surgery may be a good option for their health goals.

A strong proponent for advancing the clinical standard of bariatric surgery, Dr. Singh has taken on varied roles as founder, advocate and director of regional programs aimed at providing high-quality care for bariatric patients. In addition to establishing bariatric patient and fellowship programs, he also formed the Maryland Chapter of The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Dr. Singh has multiple book chapters and professional presentations to his credit as well as extensive experience teaching laparoscopic and bariatric surgical techniques to fellow physicians.

Education & Fellowships

Fellowship – Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson, MD

Residency – General Surgery, St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, MD

Medical Degree – All India Institute of Medical Sciences – New Delhi, India

Associations & Memberships