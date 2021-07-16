Newswise — CHICAGO, IL – July 14, 2021 – Kurt P. Spindler, MD, was installed as the 50th president of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine - Arthroscopy Association of North America Combined 2021 Annual Meeting held in Nashville, Tenn.

He succeeds Michael G. Ciccotti, MD, who served as AOSSM’s 49th President.

Currently, Dr. Spindler serves three roles at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Westin, Fla. He is the director, Clinical Research and Outcomes; co-director; Musculoskeletal Research Center; and professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia where he also completed a residency in orthopedic surgery. Dr. Spindler then completed a fellowship in sports medicine and orthopedics at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland. Dr. Spindler is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and he has also earned additional certification in sports medicine from ABOS.

Dr. Spindler has earned several prestigious awards, including the Henry Rutgers Scholar in Zoology with Highest Distinction and Highest Honors (top 2%) Graduating Class (Class Rank–7th). He won the Dr. I. S. Ravdin Prize at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and the DeForest Willard Award during his residency at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Spindler has made a significant impact on the safety of professional football, having served on several National Football League committees, including the Safety Council, The NFL Charities Grant Review Committee, the Musculoskeletal Committee and the Research and Innovation Committee.

He has contributed to more than 600 presentations and peer-reviewed journal articles and served as co-editor, Sports Medicine Digest. And, he has contributed to three dozen grants and several innovations developed at Cleveland Clinic, including a cost and effectiveness tracking system and a knee and shoulder surgery tracking system.

A former long-distance runner, athlete and Eagle Scout, Dr. Spindler has completed several marathons.

The current AOSSM Board now includes: President, Kurt P. Spindler, MD, Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center; President-Elect, Mark D. Miller, MD, University of Virginia Health System; Vice President, Dean C. Taylor, MD, Duke Sports Medicine Institute; Secretary, Robert T. Burks, MD,

University of Utah Orthopaedic Center; Treasurer, Eric C. McCarty, MD, University of Colorado; Immediate Past President, Michael G. Ciccotti, MD, Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital; Past President, James P. Bradley, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Member At Large, E. Lyle Cain, Jr., MD, Andrews Sports Medicine; Member At Large, Alan Getgood, MD, Fowlers Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic; Member At Large, Katherine J. Coyner, MD

UConn Health; Keith Kenter, MD, Council of Delegates Chair (EX OFFICIO, Western Michigan University; Bruce Redier, MD, Executive Editor, Medical Publishing/Editor-in-Chief AJSM (Ex-Officio Non-Voting); and Greg Dummer, Chief Executive Officer.

