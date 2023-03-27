Newswise — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced that LaKisha Mack, MSHA, will join the institution as the inaugural Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

A seasoned healthcare business leader with more than two decades of experience in institutional finance, operations, compliance, strategic planning, budget development, and human resources, Mack joins MSK from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Over the course of her career AT UAB, Mack has held several executive positions within accounting and finance, successfully driving collaborations across many business functions within the large and complex institution.

In her role at MSK, Mack will direct the evolution and improvement of all business processes. She will be responsible for the management and oversight of several critical enterprise-wide infrastructure functions outside of hospital operations, including risk management and compliance, research administration, facilities management and real estate development, and supply chain. Along with MSK senior leadership, Mack will advance the excellent work of the teams within those divisions, identifying and building upon new opportunities for improved collaboration and efficiency.

“On behalf of the MSK community, I am delighted to welcome LaKisha as MSK’s first Chief Administrative Officer,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of MSK. “A strong, compassionate leader, LaKisha brings a wealth of experience and a collaborative, curious nature to the role.”

Since 2020, Mack has served as Senior Associate Dean for Finance and Administration at UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine (HSOM). In that role, she oversaw policy compliance for HSOM and the university, participated in strategic planning, and collaborated with the university and the UAB Health System on all administrative and financial activities. As lead administrator, she oversaw the Dean’s $900 million annual budget and led the implementation of the university’s Resource Centered Management budget allocation model within HSOM.

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working alongside MSK’s extraordinary leadership and staff, who set the standard of excellence in cancer discovery and treatment,” said Mack. “I am inspired by the opportunity to apply my expertise in support of MSK’s vitally important mission to end cancer.”

A native of Long Beach, California, LaKisha holds a Master of Science in Health Administration from UAB and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Samford University.