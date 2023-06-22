Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center held its annual Resident & Fellow Graduation Ceremony June 15 at Bell Works in Holmdel. As Monmouth and Ocean counties’ leading academic medical center, dating back to the 1950’s, Jersey Shore’s faculty and administrators celebrated the graduation of 87 residents and fellows in nine residency and ten fellowship programs. This is the largest graduating class in the medical center’s history.

“This collection of exceptional individuals has provided our patients with outstanding care during their time at Jersey Shore,” said David S. Kountz, M.D., MBA, former vice president, Academic Affairs, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and current chief academic officer, Hackensack Meridian Health and senior associate dean, Graduate Medical Education, and professor of medicine, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “I know they’ll have successful careers in medicine. I’m grateful that several are continuing their time at Jersey Shore and at other Hackensack Meridian medical centers.”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center sponsors ACGME-accredited residency training in General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics and Psychiatry, as well as residencies in Pharmacy, Podiatry and Dentistry.

“It’s a privilege for me to be among the first to congratulate our graduates,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health, who opened the ceremony. “Our graduating classes continue to grow as we educate new generations of extraordinary physicians.”

Additionally, the medical center provides a Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellowship through the Department of Pediatrics; six fellowships in the Department of Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease, Endocrinology, Critical Care, Pulmonary Disease, Nephrology, and Hematology/Medical Oncology; and fellowships in the Department of Psychiatry; Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

“Our patients and community ultimately benefit the most from the educational and collaborative environment fostered by our faculty, residents, fellows, medical staff, and nurses,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Congratulations to all our graduates on their significant achievement.”

Medical residency training is required to practice as a physician in the U.S., and begins after graduation from medical school. Fellowship training enables physicians to specialize in specific fields of medicine. Jersey Shore University Medical Center will welcome 96 new residents and fellows on July 1, to begin their respective training programs.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a major affiliate of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; St. George’s University School of Medicine, and the Physician Assistant Program at Monmouth University. For more information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Healthcare-Professionals/JSUMC.